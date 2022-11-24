Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Purchases $19,079.82 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $19,079.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UFI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
