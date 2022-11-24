Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Purchases $19,079.82 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $19,079.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unifi Trading Up 2.5 %

UFI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Get Unifi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet lowered Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Unifi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

About Unifi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Unifi by 64.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Unifi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Unifi by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Unifi by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.