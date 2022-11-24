United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

NYSE URI traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.44. 515,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,034. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $376.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

