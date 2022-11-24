United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

