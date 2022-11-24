United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
