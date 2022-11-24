United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.