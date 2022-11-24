UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 93,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 91,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 115,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $529.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $524.05 and a 200 day moving average of $515.70. The company has a market cap of $494.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $438.21 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

