Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 483,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,433. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

