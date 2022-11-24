Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Universal worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Universal by 47.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Johnson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $151,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,728.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Stock Performance

UVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $64.13.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.27%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

