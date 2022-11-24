Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.91 Million

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $49.91 million and $3.72 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00030085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

