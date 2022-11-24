USD Coin (USDC) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006023 BTC on popular exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.94 billion and approximately $3.77 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002536 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.89 or 0.08607409 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00482976 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.22 or 0.29634523 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,931,462,540 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.