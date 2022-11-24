USDD (USDD) Price Up 0.6% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One USDD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005983 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market cap of $719.27 million and $39.06 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

