USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $45,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $264.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.