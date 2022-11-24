USS Investment Management Ltd Has $13.98 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 136.4% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

SYY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

