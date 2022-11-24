USS Investment Management Ltd Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,523. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $676.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

