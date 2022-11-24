USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,235,039 shares of company stock worth $102,874,199. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

