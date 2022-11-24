USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 11,155 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.91. 2,686,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,677. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.