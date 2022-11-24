USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 7,261 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Shares of ICE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

