USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 9,885 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 753,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.