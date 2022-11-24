Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.74. 1,725,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valvoline by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

