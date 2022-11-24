Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.53). Approximately 143,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 45,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.53).

Van Elle Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.82. The firm has a market cap of £48.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00.

About Van Elle

(Get Rating)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.