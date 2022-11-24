Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 423,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 509,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,602,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,269,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

