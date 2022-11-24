Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. 9,269,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,338. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.