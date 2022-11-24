Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and traded as high as $77.07. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 1,091,374 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
