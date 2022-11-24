Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $73.49

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and traded as high as $77.07. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 1,091,374 shares changing hands.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.