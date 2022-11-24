Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.30. The stock had a trading volume of 461,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

