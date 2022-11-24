Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Trading 0% Higher

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 363,975 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.