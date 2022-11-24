Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 242.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 1,400,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

