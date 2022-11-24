Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.46.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

