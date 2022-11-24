Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 51,469 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,976 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 189,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 88,106 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,311,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 109,641 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 547,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after purchasing an additional 331,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 598,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

