Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,682 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 21,486,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. The stock has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

