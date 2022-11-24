Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.57 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 862,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,831. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

