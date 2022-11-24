Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 88,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in AerCap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AER traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

