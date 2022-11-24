Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 8.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 708,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

