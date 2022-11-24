Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $126.37. 1,132,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

