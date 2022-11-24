Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 50,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 77.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 65,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,964,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

