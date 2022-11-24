Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $254.26. The stock had a trading volume of 858,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

