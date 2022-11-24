Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 802 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 85,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 3,889,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

