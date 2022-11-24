Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $120,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.02. 2,593,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,648. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

