Vectors Research Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.