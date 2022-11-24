Vectors Research Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $169,000.

SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

