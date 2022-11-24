Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 108,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises 0.9% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE remained flat at $49.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 678,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,527. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

