Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $50.96 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $50.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00077582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,380,436,214 coins and its circulating supply is 2,380,436,212 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

