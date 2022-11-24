Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 11.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -408.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

