Verge Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Verge has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,592.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00468467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.90 or 0.00825060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.44 or 0.00701776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00240398 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,357,275 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

