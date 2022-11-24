Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $55,257.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00465632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00121702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00818686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00700127 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,521,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

