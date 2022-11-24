Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. 304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 59,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Viveon Health Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHAQ. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.