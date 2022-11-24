Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.92 or 0.00017611 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.34 million and $11.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.96333868 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $11,341,141.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

