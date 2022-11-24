Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Rachel L. Brand Sells 4,853 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walmart stock opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

