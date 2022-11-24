Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $152.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.12. The firm has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,723,319 shares of company stock valued at $551,899,783 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

