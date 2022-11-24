Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.02

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 52392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.