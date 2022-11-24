Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Holdings Reduced by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
HCC stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 502,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,375. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.83%.
HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
