Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.