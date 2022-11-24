Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.13 and traded as low as $16.63. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 23,721 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $369.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.